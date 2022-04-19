AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

ASLE stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,993. AerSale has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $866.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.39.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,449,000 after acquiring an additional 967,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 3,808.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

