AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AEye stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,126. AEye has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDRW)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.