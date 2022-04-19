Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Set at C$49.00 by National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$49.00 price target by National Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.
Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$41.57. 29,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,661. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. The company has a market cap of C$781.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.97.
About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.
Featured Articles
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.