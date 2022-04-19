AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Update

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

