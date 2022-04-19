Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

