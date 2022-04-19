AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $100.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,974,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.