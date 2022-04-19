AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $100.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.90.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
