Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$19.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.17.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 over the last quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

