Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AIRI opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.85. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.44.
About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)
