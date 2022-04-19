Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.40.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.37.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

