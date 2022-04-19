Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Up 24.2% in March

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

