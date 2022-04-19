Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($191.40) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €143.15 ($153.93).

AIR traded up €1.74 ($1.87) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €104.62 ($112.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a one year high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.53.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

