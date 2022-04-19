Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($182.80) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.15 ($153.93).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR traded up €1.74 ($1.87) on Tuesday, reaching €104.62 ($112.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,240,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The business has a 50 day moving average of €108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.53.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.