Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €143.15 ($153.93).

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($191.40) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

AIR traded up €1.74 ($1.87) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €104.62 ($112.49). The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($107.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.53.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

