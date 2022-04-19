Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airports of Thailand Public (AIPUY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.