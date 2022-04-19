Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

