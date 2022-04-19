Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 347.0 days.

AIXXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aixtron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aixtron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

