Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $119.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

