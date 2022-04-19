Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.34. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

