Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.76. 71,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,376. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

