Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 89,242 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

