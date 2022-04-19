Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ALBO stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $670.12 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALBO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,338 shares of company stock valued at $161,394 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 128,321 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.