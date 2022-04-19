Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 928,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.77 and a quick ratio of 19.77.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.