Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Alector stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,534. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $930.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.15. Alector has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. Analysts forecast that Alector will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alector by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109,595 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 17.7% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,985,000 after purchasing an additional 752,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alector by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

