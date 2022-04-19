Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 370.2% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $256.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $239.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

