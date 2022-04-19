Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,350,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 44,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

NYSE:BABA opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

