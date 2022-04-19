Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.