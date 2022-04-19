ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) vs. WEX (NYSE:WEX) Head to Head Comparison

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34% WEX 0.01% 19.11% 3.77%

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALJ Regional and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.25 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -9.11 WEX $1.85 billion 4.18 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -17,247.00

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ALJ Regional and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 5 6 0 2.55

WEX has a consensus target price of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.12%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Summary

WEX beats ALJ Regional on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

