Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to post sales of $262.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.70 million and the highest is $280.00 million. Alkermes reported sales of $251.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,289 shares of company stock valued at $929,141. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.33 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

