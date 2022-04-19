Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 6,840,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIRD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Get Allbirds alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $18,398,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $13,914,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.