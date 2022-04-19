Allegion (ALLE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Allegion to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Allegion has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.550-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.55-5.75 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Allegion has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

