Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €269.00 ($289.25) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($261.29) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €247.33 ($265.95).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €1.60 ($1.72) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €219.10 ($235.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,708 shares. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €212.44 and a 200 day moving average of €209.19.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.