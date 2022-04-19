Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €269.00 ($289.25) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($261.29) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €247.33 ($265.95).
Shares of FRA:ALV traded up €1.60 ($1.72) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €219.10 ($235.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,708 shares. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €212.44 and a 200 day moving average of €209.19.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
