Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 471,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 672,712 shares of company stock worth $1,211,362. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.