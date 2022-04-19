Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) to post $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. Ally Financial posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,207,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

