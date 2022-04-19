Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) versus Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Critical Review

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alpha Pro Tech and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sientra 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sientra has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 346.01%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Sientra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.79 $6.76 million $0.50 8.28 Sientra $80.68 million 1.42 -$62.48 million ($1.71) -1.08

Alpha Pro Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sientra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 9.84% 10.84% 9.94% Sientra -112.89% -865.36% -42.18%

Summary

Alpha Pro Tech beats Sientra on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites; and pharmaceutical markets. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.