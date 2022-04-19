Alphabet (GOOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $25.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $117 EPS for the current fiscal year and $137 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOG stock opened at $2,559.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,691.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2,795.40. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total value of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,058 shares of company stock worth $184,217,948. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,116,320,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,349.07.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

