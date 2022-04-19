Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $25.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $117 EPS for the current fiscal year and $137 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,553.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,685.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,788.50.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,598 shares of company stock valued at $20,067,273. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 69,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,939,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 5,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,382.18.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

