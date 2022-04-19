Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 63.81% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,402.72.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,553.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,685.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,788.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 116.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,598 shares of company stock worth $20,067,273. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

