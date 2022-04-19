AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALA. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.61.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 315,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.79. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$21.23 and a twelve month high of C$31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 37.82.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9793497 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.