Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Alteryx stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 418,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing bought 320,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

