Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.7%, while revenues beat the same by 1.8%. The company is poised to benefit from diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies. Its solid order backlog at the end of 2021, pricing actions, cross-selling activities and a recovering economy are other tailwinds. For 2022, organic sales are expected to increase 5-7% year over year. However, in the past year, the company's shares underperformed the industry. High costs and expenses might affect its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Supply-chain issues and labor issues are concerning as well. Also, softness in renewable energy remains a woe. Risks related to its international exposure pose a concern for the company.”

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 1,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after purchasing an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 143,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.