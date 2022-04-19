Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. Alumina has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

