Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
AMDLY opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Amada has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Amada (Get Rating)
