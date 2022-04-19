Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

AMDLY opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Amada has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

