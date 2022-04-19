Amazon.com (AMZN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

4/19/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Amazon.com is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMZN stock traded up $49.65 on Tuesday, reaching $3,105.35. 44,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,098.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3,250.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 89.2% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

