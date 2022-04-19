Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,101.53.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,055.70 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,671.45 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,098.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,250.12.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.