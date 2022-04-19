AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $162.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.77. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $270.00.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.