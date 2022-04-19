Amerant Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of AMTB traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 140,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,762. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In related news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $74,466.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,175 shares of company stock worth $1,224,598 in the last three months. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

