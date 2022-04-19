America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

ATAX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,723. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. The firm has a market cap of $387.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter worth $279,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

