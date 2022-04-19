American Assets Trust (AAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.090-$2.170 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, with a total value of $114,009.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 38,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,507. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

