American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Billion

Brokerages expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to report $11.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.31 billion. American International Group posted sales of $10.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $47.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.45 billion to $48.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $48.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.88 billion to $51.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in American International Group by 164.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after buying an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth $90,341,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American International Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,151,000 after buying an additional 1,325,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

