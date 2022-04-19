American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in American Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in American Resources by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.28. American Resources has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that American Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AREC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.