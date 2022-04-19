American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMS opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.05. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

